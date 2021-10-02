Sequoia fires update: There are new Fresno County evacuation warnings due to KNP Complex

Evacuation orders and warnings changed Saturday for those affected by the KNP Complex and Windy Fire.

In Fresno County, north of where the KNP Complex has been burning in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, there are now extended evacuation warnings.

“The new areas under warnings include Sequoia Lake, Cedarbrook, Etheda Springs and Pinehurst,” Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti announced Saturday morning. The zones are K88, K89 and K159 on Fresno County’s evacuation map.

“Both of these zones are located north of the area that had previously been placed within a ‘warning’ status,” Botti said.

Air quality in the Fresno area and throughout the central San Joaquin Valley and Sierra ranges from unhealthy to hazardous due to wildfire smoke.

Some evacuation orders downgraded in Tulare County

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office also issued an update Saturday about evacuations farther south, closer to the fires.

Evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings at noon Saturday for some areas impacted by the Windy Fire, which has been burning in Giant Sequoia National Monument and Sequoia National Forest; the Tule River Indian Reservation; and county and state responsibility areas.

Communities downgraded from evacuation orders to warnings on Saturday: Sugarloaf Village (not including Sugarloaf Saw Mill), Panorama Heights, Poso Park, Idlewild, Pleasant View, Balance Rock, Posey and Vincent Ranch.

This area not impacted by fire stretches from Sugarloaf Peak west to Buck Peak, south to Vincent Ranch at the Tulare/Kern County Line, east to Forest Service Road 24S07, and north to Sugarloaf Peak, the Sheriff’s Office announced.

“At this time, only residents are permitted to return with identification and proof of residency,” sheriff spokesperson Liz Jones said. “A road closure remains in effect at Old Stage Road and Jack Ranch Road.”

Prior evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect. More information is available on Tulare County’s evacuation map at tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies.

Fourteen homes and 14 outbuildings were reported destroyed by the Windy Fire. Residents seeking information about their property can call Tulare County’s information hotline at 559-802-9790. There is an evacuation shelter at Porterville College, 100 E. College Ave., Porterville.

Mineral King Road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to allow fire personnel and equipment to drive along the narrow road.

Major portions of Sequoia National Forest are closed, and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks remain closed west of the Pacific Crest Trail and south of the ridgeline north of Ionian Basin. The BLM Case Mountain Extensive Recreation Management Area is also closed.

KNP Complex update: Hot, dry conditions continue

Active fire behavior in the KNP Complex was expected again Saturday, with a ridge of high pressure bringing hot and dry conditions, and some light winds expected to surface over the fire mid-afternoon.

The lightning-caused blaze was 20% contained Saturday after burning through an estimated 58,283 acres. There are 1,345 personnel working to extinguish it.

“Firefighters remain in the communities of Three Rivers and Ash Mountain as an increase in fire behavior was observed yesterday,” officials said.

Firefighters on Saturday also planned to continue fighting the wildfire by setting low-intensity fires in Redwood Mountain Grove, along the Generals Highway, and in areas south of Eshom Point if conditions are favorable.

Containment line construction continues, along with structure protection in the communities of Eshom and Hartland.

“Firefighters on the eastern flank will continue securing the Giant Forest Grove,” officials added, “while also supporting strategic firing operations to the north as needed.”

Work continues on Mineral King Road. Firefighters said the fire is expected to progress farther south, toward that road Saturday. Drones are being used along the western perimeter to gather information, and aircraft will support firefighters on the ground “as air quality permits.”

On Friday, the northwest flank of the fire crossed the North Fork of the Kaweah River, and the eastern perimeter near Castle Creek Grove experienced the most active fire behavior and new growth.

Windy Fire update: Southwest side is a priority

The Windy Fire is approximately 91,237 acres, an increase of more than 1,400 acres over the previous 24 hours. The lightning-caused fire was at 52% containment Saturday, with 2,343 personnel working to extinguish it.

“Fire behavior was active and exhibited high resistance to control,” fire officials said. “Poor relative humidity recovery again overnight promoted increased fire spread in grass and brush fuel types earlier in the day.”

That included a small spot fire outside the perimeter, near White River.

“The top priority continues to be the southwest side,” officials continued, “where crews continue to make good progress securing containment lines and providing structure defense around Sugarloaf and Sugarloaf Mountain Park north towards Pine Flat and California Hot Springs.”