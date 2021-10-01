Sequoia wildfires growing as one passes 90,000 acres. More evacuations ordered

The Windy Fire on the Tule River Indian Reservation was approaching 90,000 acres Friday and remained less than half contained, according to Sequoia National Forest officials.

The lightning-sparked blaze grew by more than 1,500 acres from the previous day to 89,804 acres, forest officials said. It is 40% contained.

The fire slowly expanded to the east into landscape adjacent to Baker Peak, officials said. Residual heat south of the Tule River Indian Reservation continues to be a concern of risk to cultural and infrastructure assets within the reservation.

Fire crews are focused on defending structures in Fair View, Sugarloaf, Hot Springs, Pine Flat, White River Summer Homestead and others in the area. At the same time, according to officials, crews are building lines to further contain the flames.

Tulare County officials have lifted mandatory evacuations in a number of communities. The latest information is available at the Sheriff’s Office’s website, tularecounty.ca.gov, or on its Facebook page.

KNP Complex Fire

To the Windy’s north is the KNP Complex Fire, which was at 51,596 acres Friday, according to forest officials. That’s more than 2,200 acres larger than the day before.

The blaze in both Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks is 20% contained, and originally started as two separate fires set off by lightning.

New evacuation orders were issued Thursday night for the communities of Eshom and Hartland Camp, including Eshom Valley Drive from the Fresno County line, south to Tarbell Pocket on Eshom Valley Drive, and North Mountain Road, 468 North to the county line.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office warned residents to evacuate using Eshom Valley to Stage Coach, to Highway 245 or Dry Creek.

An evacuation order means an immediate threat to life, safety, and property and all residents and visitors must leave now before the fire reaches the community.

New evacuation warnings were issued for the community of Badger to the north Tulare County boundary, including Whittaker Forest Road, Hogback Road, CA 245, Dry Creek, Sierra Glenn, all the way to Wild Hog Canyon; then south to Deep trail, Shadley Jeep Trail; then east to Eshom Valley Road and north to the Tulare County boundary.

Fresno County evacuations

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced an evacuation warning for the Miramonte and Pinehurst area.

A temporary evacuation point is at the Woodlake Community Center at 145 N. Magnolia St. Individuals with RVs/trailers may find information about where they can park at the college, or you may go to the International Agri-Center 4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare, Gate D, where you may dry camp.

Earlier in the day, some evacuations had been downgraded, among them for those in the areas of Mineral King Road from Highway 198 to the Oak Grove Bridge, including Crest, Sierra King, Hammond and Oak Grove.

There will be a road closure at the Horse Corrals on Mineral King Road, about 2.25 miles east of Highway 198.

Law enforcement continues to warn residents, even as evacuations ease, to be on the lookout for remaining fire personnel and equipment.

Because of the narrow roadways, Mineral King Road will be closed to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. to allow personnel to move through the area without delay.

Residents are asked to present proof of residence to law enforcement officers; the proof must include the person’s name and address within the impacted area.