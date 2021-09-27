Evacuation warning for areas near Kern River due to Windy Fire, now at 85,000 acres

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office issued another evacuation warning on Monday morning for areas under threat from the Windy Fire.

The fire has been burning for more than two weeks southeast of Fresno in the Sequoia National Forrest. It has burned 85,383 acres and has dropped to just 2% containment.

Monday’s warning is in place along both sides of the Kern River from the Gold Ledge Campground south to River Kern in Tulare at its border with Kern County. All private properties, businesses, residences, structures, campsites, campgrounds, Forest Service roads, access roads, attached roads and trails fall under the order.

A temporary evacuation point, for those needing information and assistance, is set up at Porterville College, 100 E. College Ave. Anyone in need assistance can call 2-1-1, or the senior hotline, 800-321-2462, for those more than 60 years old.

All other evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for the Windy Fire.

California Wildfires newsletter We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The fire moved east toward the Kern River on Sunday and south toward Panorama Heights, according to the fire’s incident page.

Additional growth continued into topography adjacent to Baker Peak. Tule River Indian Reservation continues as the fire grows to the south. To the north of the Tule River Indian Reservation boundary, Camp Nelson remains threatened as fire continues to back along the 2017 Pier Fire scar toward the Middle Fork Tule River.

Containment gained on KNP Fire

There have been no new evacuation warnings or orders coming out of the KNP Complex Fire, though all previous warnings and orders are still in place and residents in areas under warning are urged to be ready to mobilize and leave.

The fire is has grown to 46,976 acres inside Sequoia National Park. As of Monday morning, firefighters had gained 8% containment in an area adjacent to Paradise Ridge, the Giant Sequoia Forest and Lodgepole.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER