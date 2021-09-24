More Tulare County evacuations as Windy Fire burns Sequoia forest. Other wildfire grows

Officials issued new evacuation orders Friday for the Windy Fire, which has now burned 49,053 acres in the Sequoia National Forest.

The wildfire on the Tule River Indian Reservation is 6% contained.

After issuing a warning Thursday, Tulare County officials on Friday ordered evacuations for the communities of California Hot Springs and Pine Flat areas, which includes M-504 at Tyler Creek, southeast to Pine Flat, west to M-56 and Fire Control Road, and north to Tyler Creek Road.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says that an evacuation order means an immediate threat to life, safety, and property and all residents and visitors must leave before the fire reaches the community.

Anyone in need of assistance in the evacuation may call 911.

If you are unable to evacuate your domestic animals, call Tulare County Animal Shelter Manager Cassandra Heffington at 559-679-6222.

The temporary evacuation point is at Porterville College, 100 E. College Ave. Individuals with RVs or Trailers may find information about where they can park at the College, or go to the International Agri-Center 4500 W. Laspina in Tulare, Gate D, where dry camping is allowed.

KNP Complex

The KNP Complex Fire has scorched 36,850 acres since lightning sparked the blaze on Sept. 9, and has drawn more than 1,500 firefighters and other personnel to the Sequoia National Forest, the National Park Service said Friday.

It grew about 5,000 acres during the night.

Sequoia National Park is closed to the public and large portions of Kings Canyon National Park have also been closed. Communities further from the parks are feeling air quality impacts, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

Officials say if you can see or smell smoke or ash, then you can assume the air quality is bad.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Sequoia National Park on Thursday to visit the site of the KNP Complex Fire. He signed a $15 billion-plus climate package.