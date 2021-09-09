New aerial video shows rugged terrain, Auburn landmarks, planes attacking Bridge Fire

Dramatic new aerial video shows Cal Fire planes attacking the Bridge Fire around the Auburn State Recreation Area this week.

Firefighters continued to make progress on taming the California wildfire in Placer County, California, reporting a second consecutive day of no overnight growth. The Bridge Fire was contained at 411 acres as of Wednesday, September 8, according to fire officials.

Evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted even though the recreation area remained closed, according to Cal Fire.

Hot and dry weather was expected to continue in the region for several day.

This footage released by Cal Fire on Tuesday shows the wing and rear views on an aircraft battling the blaze.

Storyful contributed to this article.