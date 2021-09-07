Fires

Video shows large-scale firefighting effort forced by Bridge Fire in Auburn

Video released Tuesday shows the massive firefighting effort taking place in Auburn, where the 411-acre Bridge Fire ignited.

The video by Cal Fire’s Nevada Yuba Placer Unit came as fire officials reported no change in acreage and an increased 25 percent containment for the California wildfire on September 7, 2021. Evacuation orders and warnings were lifted in parts of Placer County, California on Monday.

The fire broke out on September 5.

The Auburn State Recreation Area remained closed as a heat advisory was issued in the Sacramento Valley through Thursday due to high temperatures, Cal Fire said.

The video shows crews battling the blaze by plane, helicopter, bulldozer and hand.

California Wildfires newsletter

We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of David Caraccio
David Caraccio
David Caraccio is a video producer for The Sacramento Bee who was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a graduate of San Diego State University and longtime journalist who has worked for newspapers as a reporter, editor, page designer and digital content producer.
  Comments  
We've dropped the paywall on this article delivering critical public safety information on this developing story. Please consider a digital subscription to The Tribune to support local journalists.
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service