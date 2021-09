Fires Trees burn in Portola and Red Clover Valley as Dixie Fire grows to almost 860,000 acres September 02, 2021 02:36 PM

California’s Dixie Fire grew to 859,457 acres (about 1,340 square miles), as of September 2, as the perimeter containment reached 55 percent. The wildfire has destroyed several hundred residential buildings since July 13, according to Cal Fire.