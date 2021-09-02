Fires

Video shows bear injured in Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe, options for care discussed

Storyful

A firefighter battling the Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe, California, captured video of a bear that was injured as a result of the growing blaze.

The video was shot by private firefighter Bradcus Schrandt Sr and shows the subdued bear, named Tender by the crew, lying down amid the smoky conditions.

“He is not doing well,” Schrandt can be heard saying in the video.

Officials were “discussing options for care” for the bear, according to KRNV.

The Caldor Fire had grown to more than 200,000 acres by the evening of September 1, 2021. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed by the fire, and more than 33,000 remain threatened, fire officials said.

California Wildfires newsletter

We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
We've dropped the paywall on this article delivering critical public safety information on this developing story. Please consider a digital subscription to The Tribune to support local journalists.
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service