‘Their world has been turned upside down.’ Where do wild animals go during wildfires?

It’s a bustling tourist destination, garnering millions of visitors each year. But South Lake Tahoe is currently occupied by smoke from the Caldor Fire, firefighters, police patrols and displaced wildlife.

The Caldor Fire continues to burn, scorching over 200,000 acres as of Thursday morning, requiring people in South Lake Tahoe and nearby communities in the Lake Tahoe basin to evacuate. And just as residents are finding safety away from fire and smoke, so are wild animals.

“Firefighters are concentrating on saving homes and property,” said Denise Upton, Animal Care Director at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. “They can’t stop what they’re doing to help the wildlife.”

Animals can generally sense danger and will flee from the fire in search of a new habitat. Upton said squirrels, bears and their cubs will often climb up trees. However, this can result in injuries, such as burnt paws. And unlike birds which can fly away, underground creatures will burrow into the ground, away from the flames.

According to the National Forest Foundation website, small animals may also hide under rocks and logs. But as the wind pushes the heat and smoke to spread, wildlife will continue to migrate, even if it means coming into contact with humans.

Grey foxes typically prefer dense brush or wooded areas where humans cannot see them. But with the fires, these mammals may be pushed out into people’s plain view, especially if they are injured or if they lose their homes.

Upton added that there’s no specific direction of wildlife movement.

“They just want to get away from the fire,” she said, explaining that there are other disruptions to their habitats as well. “They’ve got heavy equipment digging firelines, thousands of firemen and helicopters, they’re dropping fire retardant. Their world has been turned upside down.”

The animals will go where they can find safety and quiet, but “it’s luck of the draw where they end up,” Upton said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, bears were reported in South Lake Tahoe and Meyers, wandering the empty towns, rummaging through trash and looking for food.

Terri Muzik, volunteer at the Wildlife Care Association, recommends that people do not approach displaced animals.

If anyone does come into contact with an injured animal, they should call their local animal care agency, such as Gold Country Wildlife Rescue or Sierra Wildlife Rescue.