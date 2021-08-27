Containment grows on Airola Fire in Calaveras County

Scene from the Airola fire in Calaveras County Cal Fire

The 700-acre Airola Fire in Calaveras County is now 35 percent contained but steep and rocky terrain in the Stanislaus River Canyon continues to be a challenge for firefighters.

Crews will focus on fire line construction and strengthening on Friday and will mop up hot spots in areas where containment lines are already established, according to a press release from Cal Fire.

The fire broke out at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Parrots Ferry Bridge over the Stanislaus River, which flows into New Melones Reservoir.

There have been no reports of damaged structures, although 200 remain under threat.

Warmer temperatures with lower humidity are expected over the next few days and wind gusts are possible Friday afternoon, which could hinder firefighting efforts.

