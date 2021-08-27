Firefighters report progress overnight on Washington Fire between Jamestown and Sonora

A CalFire helicopter flies over active fire near Stockton Road as firefighters battle the Washington Fire in Sonora, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

Firefighters made progress on the Washington Fire between Jamestown and Sonora overnight, achieving 10 percent containment and maintaining the number of acres at 81.

Firefighters are continuing to construct and strengthen the fire line and on Friday morning began checking for damaged structures.

About 37,000 customers were without power in the area of the fire, which broke out in the area of Highway 108 and Golf Links Road at about 1:30 p.m.

PG&E spokeswoman Megan McFarland power has been restored to all but 215 customers in the mountains east of Sonora.

“These customers were de-energized for firefighting safety at the request of Cal Fire,” she said.

Areas not in burn zones along Highway 108 that were under mandatory evacuations Thursday are expected to be repopulated this morning.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.