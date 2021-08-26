Fires

Update: Firefighters leaving Stanislaus County to battle Washington fire, now two blazes

Update, 3 p.m.: The fire is in two locations, according to the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit of Cal Fire.

“For the Stockton Road, Sonora Location the fire is 10 acres, reads a post on the department’s Facebook page. “Stockton Road is closed and evacuation orders are in effect. The 2nd location near Golf Links Road and Highway 108, Sonora is 35 acres and Highway 108 is closed. “

Firefighters are responding to the area from Stanislaus County. According to the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Department, firefighters from that department and Modesto Fire Department are headed out to fight the fire.

Update 2:30 p.m.: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation advisory for the city of Sonora as the Washington fire burns.

Other new advisories are also in place for Panarama Road, Rough and Ready Trail, Gibbs Drive, Jamestown Road, Racetrack Road, McKibbin Drive, Golf Links Road, North Drive, Crooked Lane, Silver Pine Road

The sheriff’s office said people should inform family of the advisory, have a plan for reuniting and lock doors and windows before leaving. It recommends taking take pets, medications, blanket, flashlight, credit cards or cash, personal papers and a change of clothing for the evacuation.

For non-emergency assistance, call 209-533-5151.

Original:

A fire that broke out near Jamestown Thursday afternoon is prompting Tuolumne County officials to evacuate some residents.

The Washington fire, in the area of Highway 108 and Golf Links Road, is about 15 acres as of 1:30 p.m., the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit said.

The sheriff’s office said evacuations are in place for residents of Golden Dove Lane and Alley and Circle drives.

We will update this story as information is available.

