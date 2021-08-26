Camp Sacramento, a summer getaway for generations, now in Caldor Fire’s path

The city of Sacramento’s Camp Sacramento is in the new Caldor Fire evacuation zone, in the path of the El Dorado County blaze.

City staff left the area last week, as a precaution, said Grace Nunez, a city spokeswoman. At the time, only two staff members were left.

All family camp sessions are over for the season, Nunez said. The camp’s post-season weekend rentals scheduled for August and September have been canceled.

“Camp Sacramento is a very special place where generations of Sacramentans have spent time with their families enjoying nature and the outdoors,” Jackie Beecham, recreation manager, said in a statement. “It’s a historic amenity that residents have visited for the last 100 years. We are extremely grateful to the fire crews currently working to protect this community gem from the path of the fire. We are monitoring the situation up there very closely, and our hearts go out everyone who has been affected by the Caldor Fire and this devastating fire season.”

The camp, which hosts families and seniors each summer, sits on a 14-acre property about 89 miles east of Sacramento. The U.S. Forest Service owns the property and leases it to the city of Sacramento, which operates the camp.

California Wildfires newsletter We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Along the American River, the camp includes 61 cabins, in addition to a dining hall, a lodge, a store, softball diamond, half basketball court and volleyball court.

The Caldor Fire, which is now 136,643 acres, has destroyed at least 465 homes, 11 businesses and 167 minor structures. About 17,500 more structures are considered at risk.

Caldor Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center