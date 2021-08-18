Cache Fire near Clearlake prompts urgent evacuations immediately after sparking Wednesday

Law enforcement issued urgent evacuation orders in the city of Clearlake and the Lower Lake community in Lake County for a fire that started amid gusty winds Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said around 1 p.m. it was responding to a vegetation fire near Sixth Avenue and Cache Street in Clearlake, called the Cache Fire.

The Clearlake Police Department minutes later ordered mandatory evacuations for the area of the Cache Creek Apartment complex at Dam Road and Lake Street, east to Betz Lane, as well as between Dam and Tish-a-Tang roads. The area includes dozens of homes as well as a mobile home park.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office by 1:15 p.m. ordered evacuations for Lower Lake zones 159 and 160, upgrading them from warnings to mandatory orders within five minutes. Those zones include the portion of Lower Lake northeast of the intersection of Main Street and Highway 53.

“Additional resources are moving quickly to the Fire and air attack has started,” state Sen. Mike McGuire tweeted. “This is a fast moving incident, please follow evacuation orders.”

No other details on the size or activity on the fire were immediately available. The fire ignited during a red flag warning from the National Weather Service, which warns of intense wind gusts coming from the north meeting with extremely dry fuels caused by drought.

About 1,400 people live in Lower Lake and more than 15,000 in Clearlake.