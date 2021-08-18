More than 31,000 Californians have been evacuated due to wildfires. Are you prepared?

With wildfires like the Caldor blaze displaying what officials have called “extreme” and “unprecedented” growth, Californians need to be prepared for evacuations.

According to the California Office of Emergency Services, more than 31,000 people have been evacuated due to wildfires in Northern California as of Wednesday morning. Currently, 11 counties are under states of emergency as designated by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I want all Californians to really think through being prepared to (be) vigilant over the circumstances that we are facing,” Mark Ghilarducci, Cal OES director, said during a Wednesday briefing. “We are not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination with regards to these fire conditions. In fact, we’re just beginning in the fire season and we’re already in very, very critical conditions.”

Cal OES has been working with sheriffs departments and law enforcement officials to do preemptive evacuations in places where fires are known to be approaching in addition to regular evacuations, Ghilarducci added. Preemptive evacuations are not only meant to protect people, but also to give firefighters easy access to the area and to ensure they can focus on fighting fires instead of rescues.

Here’s what you need to know about how to be ready to evacuate.

California Wildfires newsletter We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Get prepared

Much of the work of an evacuation happens before danger arises. According to Cal Fire, families should have a wildfire action plan that includes a designated meeting location, multiple different escape route options out of the home and the community, and a plan for evacuating pets and livestock. Families should also have physical maps marked with evacuation routes.

Cal Fire suggests picking a friend or a relative who doesn’t live in the area to serve as a single point of contact. That way, all communications are centralized around one person who isn’t at risk. It’s also best to reach out in advance to people you may stay with when you evacuate, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure you have a safe place to go.

You also need to have a kit filled with emergency supplies like face masks, nonperishable foods and three gallons of water per person, and essentials like medications and extra contacts or glasses. You should also pack an extra change of clothes, a first aid kit and toiletries, and copies of important documents such as birth certificates in addition to extra cash or checks.

In case of a sudden evacuation, particularly one at night, Cal Fire suggests family members keep a pair of sturdy shoes and a flashlight bedside. It’s also useful to have a portable radio or scanner packed so you can stay up to date while you’re evacuating.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Get going

Ghilarducci emphasized that if you are told to evacuate, you should not hesitate. There’s also no reason to wait for the authorities: if you feel you’re at risk, get going. Evacuating early helps those fighting fires keep roads from getting congested, according to Cal Fire.

“Each county has alerts systems, you can sign up for getting alerts about evacuations and fire information,” Ghilarducci said. You can sign up for wireless emergency alerts here.

During an emergency, authorities likely won’t be able to knock on everyone’s doors, either, so it’s important to stay updated on evacuation orders and routes by tuning into radio and TV announcements, according to Cal Fire.

When you get ready to head out, be sure to cover your body -- preferably in materials made of cotton -- to protect against embers. In addition to long clothing, Cal Fire recommends wearing a bandana and goggles or glasses.

If you’re evacuating or about to evacuate and you get trapped, there are several things you can do. But first things first: don’t panic. If you’re at home, call 911 and tell them where you are. Also fill sinks and tubs with cold water and close doors and windows but don’t lock them. You and your family should stick together, away from windows and walls.

If you’ve already left and you’re on foot, head somewhere like a ditch or depression that’s away from vegetation and call 911. If you get stuck while you’re driving, park somewhere away from vegetation and call 911. Close all windows and vents and lie on the floor under cover of a heavy blanket or jacket.

What to do in the aftermath

Don’t try to return home until officials say it’s safe to do so, and make sure to keep listening to updates from local authorities as events like flash floods are common after wildfires. Be careful around any kind of structure because most will have become unstable as a result of fire. This includes structures like power poles, but also burned trees.

Keep an eye out for anything that looks like it could reignite. Look for smoke, sparks, ash pits or hidden embers, and keep your distance to avoid getting burned. You also need to keep the power turned off at your home until you’ve made sure you don’t smell gas.

Remember not to drink or use water from faucets until officials say it’s safe to do so, and throw away any food that’s been exposed to heat and smoke.

Ghilarducci also advised people returning post-evacuation to follow local county updates to learn how to apply for aid.

“There are local assistance centers that are being established, but you can also go online at the websites of your local county office of emergency services, or you can come to Cal OES’s, this agency’s website, and get information on the wildfires,” Ghilarducci said.