Update: Here’s where and how to get to evacuation centers for the Caldor Fire

The Caldor Fire continued to expand rapidly overnight, prompting new evacuation order in the Pollock Pines and Kyburz area.

Officials say that fire will likely continue to expand rapidly Wednesday as crews battle the blaze under red flag warning conditions. Here’s how to evacuate the blaze if you live in an affected area.

Residents evacuating Wednesday morning should go to the Green Valley Church at 3500 Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. The evacuation centers at Cameron Park Community Center and Diamond Spring Fire Hall are both at capacity as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

For those evacuating with large animals, livestock can be brought to the Amador County Fairgrounds at 18621 Sherwood St. in Plymouth. Those needing temporary shelter for small household animals can contact the El Dorado County Animal Services at (530)-621-5795.

Caldor Fire evacuations Source: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

Late Tuesday night, Sheriff’s officials issued a sweeping range of new evacuation orders that include the entirety of Pollock Pines, Cedar Grove and Kyburz. As crews prepare for another day of critical fire weather, it is possible the evacuation orders will expand.

Congestion from evacuations slowed much of Sly Park Road and Highway 50 on Tuesday. Those under an evacuation warning Wednesday morning should consider evacuating while roads remain unblocked.

To ease traffic, the Placerville Police Department implemented “trip to green” on Highway 50, turning all highway signals in the Placerville to green to allow those evacuating from the east to move through quickly. Officers are not permitting cross traffic on the highway and detours are in place at crossroads in Placerville.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, evacuation orders span the areas of Pollock Pines, Cedar Grove and Kyburz; Grizzly Flats, Happy Valley and Somerset; Sly Park; Omo Ranch; much of Camino; stretches of Mormon Emigrant Trail and areas near the Union Valley, Ice House and Loon Lake reservoirs.

An interactive map showing the evacuation zones is available here.

The U.S. Forest Service also issued an emergency closure for the Eldorado National Forest, which will be in place until Sept. 30. All lands, roads and trails within the national forest will remain closed.

If told to evacuate, residents are urged to bring all animals and valuables, as well as practical items such as maps, clothing and toiletries. Evacuation centers will provide food and other resources to all evacuating residents.