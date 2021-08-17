Evacuation guide: Here’s where to go and how to get there for the Caldor Fire

The Caldor Fire, burning in the Eldorado National Forest, exploded in size into Tuesday morning, prompting evacuation orders in Grizzly Flats, Happy Valley and beyond.

Officials predict the fire will continue to expand rapidly as crews battle the blaze under red flag warning conditions Tuesday. Here’s how to evacuate the blaze if you live in an affected area.

An evacuation center has been set up at Diamond Springs Fire Hall, located at 3734 China Garden Road in Diamond Springs. An additional evacuation center is being set up at the Cameron Park Community Center at 2502 Country Club Dr. in Cameron Park.

For those evacuating with large animals, livestock can be brought to the Amador County Fairgrounds at 18621 Sherwood Street in Plymouth. Those needing temporary shelter for small household animals can contact the El Dorado County Animal Services at (530)-621-5795.

As the fire grows through the day Tuesday, officials predict the blaze could impact interstate travel routes, potentially blocking certain evacuation routes. All those under evacuation order should evacuate immediately, and those under a warning should consider evacuating while roads remained unblocked.

“Additional evacuations orders are anticipated,” Cal Fire wrote in a Tuesday morning incident update. “The fire is predicted to impact Sly Park Lake and interstate travel including important evacuation routes.”

Officials issued an evacuation order for Sly Park at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. A warning was also issued for Pollock Pines, an area with over 7,000 residents.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the follow areas are under evacuation orders:

▪ Barney Ridge east of the Omo Ranch community, Leoni Meadows, Pi’Pi Valley, Dogtown Creek, Caldor area east of Omo Ranch and the Pi’Pi area to NS Road.

▪ In Grizzly Flats and Somerset: All roads off of Grizzly Flat Road, east of Mt. Aukum Road in Somerset into Grizzly Flats Proper.

▪ In Happy Valley: All roads off of Happy Valley Road, east of Mt. Aukum Road in Somerset to Sciaroni

▪ Sly Park

If told to evacuate, residents are urged to bring all animals and valuables, as well as practical items such as maps, clothing and toiletries. Evacuation centers will provide food and other resources to all evacuating residents.