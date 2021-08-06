The West is burning. Why are campfires still allowed in some California forests, parks?

When Jennifer Bullard arrived at Donner Memorial State Park this week for a few days of camping with her family, she expected to be roasting under the blazing sun in the heat of summer. But what she saw after pulling into her campsite made the Truckee local’s blood boil.

The campers in a spot nearby had started a fire in a designated ring. Then they walked away.

It was dangerously irresponsible, she thought. California is in a drought, firefighting resources across the West are already overstretched and the most explosive part of the fire season has yet to arrive. An errant spark can put nearby towns at risk. People might die.

Bullard understands firsthand being caught in a wildfire. As a former resident of Meyers, she was one of 2,000 people evacuated during the 2007 Angora Fire that destroyed 254 homes near South Lake Tahoe. She’s “always on high alert during fire season.”

But more outrageous, she said, was the fact that the California state park was allowing campfires at all. It seemed to defy logic. Why allow campfires when wildfires rage?

California Wildfires newsletter We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It would be good for these agencies to be on the same page, and having the same restrictions in place,” a frustrated Bullard said Thursday. “I would think the state would be doing everything that they could to prevent these from starting in the first place.”

Every year, a piecemeal approach to campfire bans sows confusion and stokes frustration across the West. Experts say the reason is pretty simple: Different agencies, from U.S. forestry managers to local governments, control separate swaths of land and set their own rules based on what they perceive as risky behavior.

For now, state and federal officials say developed campgrounds with designated rings aren’t particularly dangerous.

The town of Truckee, just down the road from the Donner Memorial Park, has banned campfires since May. Where Nevada County exempts designated campgrounds from a burn ban, the area in nearby Placer County where the River Fire ignited Wednesday has had a total ban on open flames all summer.

California State Parks officials set their own rules on a site-by-site basis. Fires are “usually allowed,” according to the Parks’ website, but are banned during Red Flag Warnings. Widespread bans take effect during extreme fire conditions, including last year when all fires were prohibited in Sierra District state campgrounds — those that dot eastern California and the Tahoe region, including Donner.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

It’s a determination state staff, including those who live in and around the campgrounds, make daily, said Dan Canfield, superintendent of California State Parks’ Sierra District. The calculus considers fire conditions as much as whether there’s enough employees available, just in case.

“We don’t do it lightly,” he said.

There’s another thing to consider, Canfield said.

“Tahoe area parks have a long safety record on campfires,” he said, “and have never had a wildfire issue as a result of authorized campfires in designated campgrounds with campfire rings.”

Escaped fires rare at Tahoe campgrounds

Not unlike California’s state parks, the Tahoe National Forest, which spans some 900,000 acres, bans campfires outside developed recreation sites. It still allows burning at 86 developed campgrounds that have designated fire rings and camp hosts.

The reason? In 20 years of record keeping, there has not been a single instance of a campfire escaping from one of those sites and causing a wildfire, said Joe Flannery, a Tahoe National Forest spokesman. The bigger risks stem from lightning, dispersed camping outside of campgrounds and sparks from other human activities like off-roading.

There were 31 campfires last year that escaped from dispersed sites — those outside designated campgrounds, Flannery said. Five have done so already this year, along with another 22 human-caused fires in the Tahoe National Forest.

“The risk right now for campers in our developed campgrounds with a host is extremely low,” Flannery said.

Forest officials convene every Monday to talk about trends and potential changes to the rules. By and large, organized campgrounds are not the problem, he said, encouraging people to check the Forest Service’s website for the latest information on rules near them.

“We’re very aware that there is a greater fear of wildfire in the state,” Flannery said. “We’re very aware of that right now. We’re very aware that there are mega-fires burning right now on the West Coast.

“But going back to our data into how we address risk, based on our data and what we see as of right now, that was the number one factor behind our decision to have campfires allowed in those hosted sites.”

‘A powder keg ready to go off’

While decisions might be rooted in science, the “shotgun approach” to campfire bans no doubt confounds the public, Chris Dicus, a professor of wildland fire and fuels management at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo said Thursday.

Regardless, the ever-changing rules should not distract from what’s at stake.

“It’s a powder keg ready to go off,” Dicus said. “Everything is so explosive right now. It is incredibly frightening, and it doesn’t take much.”

The patchwork of rules gets even more confusing for travelers hitting the road across the parched West.

Washington officials banned campfires in all state parks as of July 2. Local restrictions in coastal towns with views of the San Juan Islands even instituted total fire bans last month because local firefighters were deployed to wildfires in the region. (That didn’t stop gas stations from selling now-unusable wood and kindling to visitors who hadn’t checked the rules beforehand, though.)

And in Oregon, state officials recently stepped up their bans. Campfires are prohibited in state parks as well as state-managed forests east of Interstate 5, even in designated campfire areas.

“This is not going to return to normal anytime soon,” said Doug Grafe, Chief of Fire Protection at the Oregon Department of Forestry.

In a sign of how volatile things have become, the Oregon State Parks website warns prospective campers about the risks: “Before you arrive — or during your stay — a campground may be affected by a wildfire. … Please follow the direction of park staff or law enforcement to safely leave the campground.”

Dystopian as it might be, it parallels a major move from 2020.

Last September, as millions of acres burned, the U.S. Forest Service did something it had never done before to try to prevent people from catching even more forestland on fire. It closed all of its 20 million acres of California forests to the public for nearly two weeks.

Some forests remained closed for a month. At the same time, the managers of more than 2 million acres of private forests shut off access to woods that are typically open for public recreation.

Concern abounds among campers, hunters, hikers and runners that a similar forest closure could be in the works for this year. Flannery, with the Tahoe National Forest, said officials are constantly reevaluating if a similar decision will be needed this year.

An avid camper himself, Dicus said he understands the inkling to start a fire while camping. The crackling, warmth and smell are part of the experience.

But given the volatility this year, he said it’s just not worth taking chances.

“Right now the risk way out exceeds the rewards that we might get from a little ambiance,” Dicus said. “So take some type of electronic lighting at this point because it’s just not worth the risk.”