Raging wildfires shut down some California highways. Here are the closed roads

A street sign stands in central Greenville as the Dixie Fire tears through Plumas County, California, on Wednesday. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in the community. (Noah Berger/AP) AP

Wildfires blazing across Northern California have forced the closure of several state highways as evacuation orders continue to climb for some fires.

Nearly 16,000 Californians have evacuated across the state as a result of wildfires, the California Office of Emergency Services reported on Twitter.

Here are highway closures as of Aug. 5, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Highway 299 is closed from Burnt Ranch to approximately 3 miles east of Big Bar in Trinity County by the Monument Fire.

Highway 36 is closed from White Rock Road in Shasta County to the junction with State Route 3 in Trinity County by the McFarland Fire. It’s also closed from Childs Meadows to just west of the Plumas/Lassen county line by the Dixie Fire.

Highway 70 is closed from Deadwood road just east of Jarbo Gap in Butte County to the junction with Highway 89 in Plumas County by the Dixie Fire.

Highway 32 is closed from 13 miles east of Forest Ranch in Butte County to the junction with Highway 36 in Tehama County by the Dixie Fire.

Highway 89 is closed from approximately 1 mile north of Crescent Mills to the junction with Highway 36 by the Dixie Fire.

Highway 147 is closed from the junction with Highway 89 to the junction with Highway 36 by the Dixie Fire.

Highway 174 is closed from Lower Colfax Road in Placer County to Bear River Bridge in Nevada County by the River Fire. Interstate 80 on- and off-ramps to Highway 174 also are closed.

