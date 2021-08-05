Dixie Fire forces closure of Lassen Volcanic National Park in Northern California

A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire as it tears through the Greenville community in Plumas County, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) AP

Lassen Volcanic National Park shut down Thursday as the Dixie Fire continued to ravage multiple Northern California counties.

“The Dixie Fire is currently is active on the east side of the park,” according to a post on the park’s website. “The entire park is closed to all uses to allow for firefighter access.”

Kevin Sweeney, a park ranger at Lassen, said it wasn’t immediately clear how many visitors were in the park when the closure was announced. “Rangers are currently sweeping the park,” he said.

He added that normally the park would have as many as 4,000 visitors on a weekday in early August, but crowds had been thinned out by the smoke from the Dixie Fire. “This is kind of the height of our busy season.”

He said the fire was actively burning through “extremely dry fuels .... This fire behavior is like nothing we’ve ever seen in the park.”

California Wildfires newsletter We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There was no immediate word when the park would reopen.

The park is located in Mineral, Tehama County, near the northwest corner of the fire’s burn zone.

The shutdown came a day after the three-week-old fire roared through the tiny Plumas County community of Greenville, leveling most of its Gold Rush-era downtown.

The fire has prompted evacuations in four counties, including Tehama, Plumas, Butte and Lassen.