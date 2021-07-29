PG&E ‘criminally liable’ in 2020’s fatal Zogg Fire in California, Shasta prosecutor says

A house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif., on Sunday, Sep. 27, 2020. AP

Shasta County prosecutors plan to file criminal charges against PG&E Corp. over its role in last September’s fatal Zogg Fire.

It will mark the third time in less than three years that a big California wildfire has triggered criminal charges against Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced Thursday on Facebook that “her office has determined that PG&E is criminally liable for causing the Zogg Fire. This fire caused the deaths of four people and damaged numerous homes and other structures, killed wildlife and harmed our community.”

She said her office still hasn’t decide the “nature and grade of the charges,” but will do so before the anniversary of the fire in September.

The Zogg Fire burned 56,000 acres. Cal Fire said a PG&E distribution line made contact with a pine tree, igniting the fire.

The Zogg Fire as seen Sunday, September 27, 2020, from Shasta County, California. Cal Fire Shasta-Trinity unit

PG&E officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

In April, the Sonoma County DA filed criminal charges against PG&E in connection with the October 2019 Kincade Fire, which didn’t kill anyone but forced the evacuation of nearly 200,000 residents.

And last year PG&E pleaded guilty to 85 felony charges in connection with the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest in California history. The fire killed 85 people, destroyed more than 10,000 homes in Paradise and drove PG&E into bankruptcy.

Following the guilty plea in the Camp Fire, the company was fined $4 million, the maximum under the law. Butte County Superior Court Judge Michael Deem expressed frustration that “PG&E cannot be sent to prison” and said a person who committed the same crime would be facing 90 years in prison.

PG&E emerged from bankruptcy last summer but remains under intense pressure to improve wildfire safety. It’s being investigated in connection with the Dixie Fire, which is the largest wildfire of the season so far in California.