Fires Tamarack Fire video: Truckee crew escapes close call as flames close from both sides July 26, 2021 11:34 AM

A video shows crew of a Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue brush engine escaping fire on both sides of an unpaved road in the wilderness, triggered by a fast-moving spot fire while on Tamarack Fire operation in Alpine County. Also, Dixie Fire footage.