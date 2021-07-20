New wildfire in Yuba County prompts mandatory evacuations and warnings near Dobbins

Note: The Sacramento Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

A wildfire in Yuba County prompts mandatory evacuations Tuesday afternoon near Dobbins.

Dubbed the Frenchtown Fire, the blaze has burned 20 acres off Frenchtown Dobbins Road and Seward Lane, according to a Cal Fire social media post. The area is west of Dobbins.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Camper Lane, La Place Lane and Clark Ranch Way, Yuba County said in an initial post. In a following post, the county said additional mandatory evacuations are also in place for Vavassuer Way, Winther Way, Chavez Way and Brett Way.

Officials said warnings have been issued as well for streets surrounding Clark Ranch Way.

Yuba County officials said residents can seek shelter at the Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House.

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said in a Facebook post that the fire was reported in the 9800 block of Frenchtown Dobbins Road.

MANDATORY EVACUATION: Vavassuer Way, Winther Way, Chavez Way, and Brett Way are now also under mandatory evacuation, in addition to current Camper Lane, La Place Lane, and Clark Ranch Road.



