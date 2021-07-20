Wildfire updates: California’s Dixie Fire generates own lightning, explodes in size

Multiple wildfires burning in Northern California grew in size Monday amid red flag weather conditions, but activity was most dramatic on the Dixie Fire, which began generating its own weather.

Camera feeds near Butte and Plumas counties captured a gigantic pyrocumulus cloud, or “fire cloud,” developing over the Dixie Fire.

Those are the same types of clouds associated with volcanic eruptions.

The National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in a tweet Monday called it a “colossal pyrocu” and said the Dixie Fire was “generating its own lightning.” Fire and weather experts say the massive Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which has erupted to well over 300,000 acres, is also creating its own weather.

Cal Fire said the Dixie Fire grew from 30,000 to 40,000 acres over the course of Monday, then to 60,000 acres (94 square miles) overnight. No change in containment has been reported, still at 15% Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire’s Butte unit.

Two structures have been destroyed and another 810 are threatened as the fire continues to spread to the east and the north, according to Cal Fire.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in numerous areas of Plumas County, and within the communities of Jonesville and High Lakes in Butte County. More detailed information on Plumas evacuations is available via the county website.

More than 2,400 personnel are now assigned to the Dixie Fire, which ignited ignited last week in the Feather River Canyon.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. in a Sunday night filing to state utility regulators suggested its equipment likely sparked the wildfire; a troubleman observed the fire, as well as two blown fuses on a power pole, while inspecting an outage near its origin zone, PG&E wrote.

The weather service’s red flag warning for Northern California, denoting critical wildfire risk, was allowed to expire Monday evening.

Dixie Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Tamarack Fire

The Tamarack Fire is burning in Alpine County, and has prompted mandatory evacuations for Markleeville, Mesa Vista and other surrounding communities and campgrounds.

As of Tuesday morning, the incident was reported at 39,000 acres, according to Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest officials, but the Forest Service said smoke was too heavy Monday to use aircraft for an accurate size mapping.

Nearly 800 firefighters are assigned to the incident, which was sparked by lightning more than two weeks ago but laid mostly dormant until gusty winds roared it to life over the weekend.

The Forest Service in a Monday night incident update reported “extreme fire behavior” continuing, burning through timber, brush and mixed conifer.

Authorities are concerned for more activity Tuesday, when there is a slight chance of thunder but low likelihood of wetting rain. Winds may gust up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Highway 89 is closed at the intersection with Highway 4, and the Pacific Crest Trail is closed between Highway 88 and Highway 4, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Beckwourth Complex

The Beckwourth Complex, a pair of fires burning in Plumas National Forest, stands at 105,348 acres and has not grown in two days, Forest Service officials said in a Monday update.

The fire complex is 88% contained, with nearly 1,200 personnel still working to secure containment lines, including near Highway 395. The highway is open.

The larger of the two fires within the incident, the Sugar Fire, flared and destroyed several homes in the town of Doyle last week.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office in a Monday afternoon update said all mandatory evacuation orders associated with the Beckwourth Complex have been lifted.

Like the Tamarack Fire, lightning started the Beckwourth Complex in early July.

