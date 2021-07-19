Smoke visible for miles as fire burns in Sacramento near American River Parkway

Smoke from a fire on the American River Parkway is seen from the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento on Monday, July 19, 2021.

A large fire is burning Monday afternoon along the American River Parkway in Sacramento.

A video feed from KCRA showed a large plume of smoke near the railroad bridge over the American River, just west of the Capital City Freeway.

The dark smoke also could be seen on Caltrans traffic cameras along the Capital City Freeway, visible from miles away.

No details have been provided by authorities.

A Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

