Fires

Smoke visible for miles as fire burns in Sacramento near American River Parkway

Smoke from a fire on the American River Parkway is seen from the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Smoke from a fire on the American River Parkway is seen from the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento on Monday, July 19, 2021. Caltrans traffic camera

A large fire is burning Monday afternoon along the American River Parkway in Sacramento.

A video feed from KCRA showed a large plume of smoke near the railroad bridge over the American River, just west of the Capital City Freeway.

The dark smoke also could be seen on Caltrans traffic cameras along the Capital City Freeway, visible from miles away.

No details have been provided by authorities.

A Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

California Wildfires newsletter

We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
We've dropped the paywall on this article delivering critical public safety information on this developing story. Please consider a digital subscription to The Tribune to support local journalists.
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service