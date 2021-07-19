Wildfire updates: Dixie, Tamarack fires forcing evacuations; dry lightning possible

Several large wildfires continue to burn in California, as unpredictable winds and isolated thunderstorms are keeping a red flag warning in place through Monday evening.

The main concern is dry lightning — “thunderstorms with abundant lightning & little rainfall,” the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office tweeted — that could potentially ignite new blazes.

The weather service’s red flag warning remains in place through 5 p.m. for a large swath of the Sierra Nevada foothills, as well as scattered parts of the greater Bay Area, including some of the North Bay region.

Here is the latest on some of the largest fires burning, as of 8 a.m.

Dixie Fire

Cal Fire’s Butte Unit now reports the Dixie Fire at just over 30,000 acres, up from about 19,000 acres as of Sunday evening. Containment remains at 15%.

Cal Fire in a morning update said the fire burned “actively” toward the east and north overnight. It is threatening more than 800 structures, and nearly 2,000 firefighters are assigned to the blaze.

In a late Sunday night filing to the state’s utility regulator, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. reported that its equipment may have caused the Dixie Fire. PG&E says a troubleman investigating a power outage last week found two blown fuses, a tree leaning into a power pole and a nearby fire.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for the Bucks Lake, Meadow Valley and High Lakes areas in Plumas County, and for the communities of Jonesville and Philbrook in Butte County.

Evacuation centers have been set up at Quincy High School in Plumas County and at Church of the Nazarene in Butte County.

Tamarack Fire

The Tamarack Fire in Alpine County, which first ignited about two weeks ago, erupted in size Friday evening, swept by gusty winds.

The U.S. Forest Service’s Humboldt-Toiyabe unit said the blaze grew from 500 to 6,600 acres over the course of Friday. It was reported Sunday evening at 18,299 acres, still with no containment.

Evacuations have been ordered in Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs and surrounding areas. The Tamarack Fire jumped Highway 89 over the weekend.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office in an update Saturday morning said the fire has destroyed at least three structures.

The Forest Service reported that heavy smoke “grounded all firefighting aircraft” Sunday, and that there have been reports of smoke and moderate ashfall. Authorities urged those with compromised respiratory systems to limit outdoor time.

Nearly 800 firefighters were assigned to the fire.

The fire forced the cancellation of the annual Tour of the California Alps – Death Ride endurance race, in which 2,500 cyclists were to complete.

Beckwourth Complex

Containment is growing on the Beckwourth Complex, now reported at 105,348 acres. It is California’s largest wildfire of 2021 so far by acreage.

The incident, made up of the Dotta Fire and Sugar Fire, was sparked by lightning in early July, according to the Forest Service.

The Forest Service in its latest update said the fire complex “has shown little growth and is remaining within its present perimeter,” though crews are monitoring “smoldering, smoking pockets of fuel” inside that perimeter.

More than 1,500 personnel are assigned to the Beckwourth Complex.