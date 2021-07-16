Fires

Fire with ‘moderate’ spread threatening structures in Amador County

A vegetation fire is burning at moderate speed after igniting midday Friday in Amador County, according to Cal Fire.

The fire is estimated at between 3 and 5 five acres and is burning on Meath Drive in Sutter Creek, Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado unit wrote in a social media post just after 1 p.m.

“Structures are threatened,” the post said, but authorities did not immediately say whether any homes were being evacuated.

No other details were immediately available.

Sutter Creek, population 2,500, is just north of Jackson along Highway 49. Meath Drive is in a sparse area about 3 miles northeast of Sutter Creek.

