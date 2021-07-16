River Fire near Yosemite National Park over half contained as cooler weather aids crews

Cooler weather in the Sierra Nevada Friday helped fire crews continue to subdue the River Fire, bringing containment to 51 percent and keeping the number of acres burned to 9,500 acres.

The fire, which erupted Sunday afternoon and was burning in Madera and Mariposa counties southwest of Yosemite National Park, has destroyed five structures.

A total of 1,116 personnel are battling the blaze with seven helicopters, 181 engines, and 11 bulldozers.

All evacuations for both counties were lifted, as were road closures, although incident officials urged drivers to watch for emergency vehicles in the area.