Fires See wall of flames in Beckwourth fire stop firefighters on this road July 13, 2021 11:53 AM

Firefighters battle a wildfire burning in Doyle, California, as the Beckwourth Complex Fire grew to 91,200 acres on July 12, 2021. Video uploaded by Official Gilroy Firefighters shows crews responding to the blaze as it encroached on a road.