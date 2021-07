Fires Fly over flames from Beckwourth Complex Fire in tanker planes as blaze grows July 09, 2021 12:50 PM

Two tanker planes from the Nevada National Guard fly over the Beckwourth Complex fire in Plumas County on July 8, 2021, as new evacuation orders were issued. Fire officials say the blaze had grown to 14,378 acres and was 30% contained on July 9.