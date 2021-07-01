Lava Fire in Northern California grows to over 30 square miles, containment at 19 percent

An air attack helicopter drops water on hot spots battling the Lava Fire on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, outside of Weed in Siskiyou County. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Lava Fire, which started Friday in Siskiyou County before erupting over the weekend, continued to grow through the night, fire officials said in a Thursday morning update.

The U.S. Forest Service said the wildfire spans 19,680 acres — or 30.75 square miles — up from 17,591 acres Wednesday morning. The fire remains 19% contained.

The fire is located 3½ miles northeast of Weed and 4½ miles southeast of Lake Shastina. Evacuation orders are in place affecting thousands of people in the area.

The fire has prompted the closure of Highway 97 between the City of Weed and the City of Dorris and Everitt Memorial Highway at Gateway Trail Trailhead and at McBride Springs.

All evacuation orders and highway closures remain in place Thursday morning. Officials have no estimate as to when the closures will be lifted.

Nearly 1,300 responders are working on the wildfire. Officials say that crew members have made “good progress” on the western side of the fire, keeping it out of populated areas. Officials also said winds have been forecast from the south — southerly winds are typically cooler and have more moisture — which could give crews the upper hand in gaining containment.

No injuries or deaths have been linked to the fire. One man was shot to death by authorities Monday night at a road closure.