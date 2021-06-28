Homes, thousands of marijuana greenhouses threatened by Lava Fire in Northern California

Part of the Lava Fire burns in Siskiyou County on Monday, June 28, 2021. Caltrans District 2

A fire in far Northern California is threatening homes, a massive complex of marijuana grows and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people north of the Siskiyou County city of Weed.

The Lava Fire ignited when lightning struck Friday morning on U.S. Forest Service land in what the agency described on a fire information website as “rough, rocky terrain” 3.5 miles northeast of the city of Weed and 4.5 miles southeast of Lake Shastina.

The fire on Monday morning was estimated at 1,446 acres and 20 percent contained, but pushed by gusting winds, the fire grew substantially by the afternoon, prompting the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office to issue an evacuation order.

As firefighters continue to fight the #LavaFire, our crews are out helping keep the roads safe for evacuating residents and fire crews. These photos, taken by @CaltransD2 Maintenance Manager, Roger Lucas, show the conditions on SR 97. pic.twitter.com/ZzI5QW8L0V — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) June 29, 2021

The order included the town of Lake Shastina, home to nearly 3,000 people, and much of the Big Springs area where an estimated 4,000 to 8,000 people live tending 5,000 to 6,000 marijuana grow sites.

California Wildfires newsletter We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Highway 97 was closed from Weed north approximately 30 miles, according to the Shasta Trinity National Forest.

It’s not clear if any homes or other buildings have burned. A Forest Service spokeswoman said updated information on damage and acreage would be provided later Monday evening.

Steve Griset, a hay and alfalfa farmer in the Big Springs area, said in a phone interview the good news is the wind appeared this afternoon to shift the fire away from the populated areas, but he’s not taking any chances.

“It’s pretty gnarly,” he said. “We’re moving stuff around, and moving hay and getting stuff ready.”

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at Jackson Street Elementary School, 405 Jackson St. in Yreka.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

The area had only recently recovered from the September 2014 Boles Fire, which burned more than 150 homes and buildings in the city of Weed. Ronald Beau Marshall was convicted for starting that fire. He was sentenced to three years in prison and was released in 2016.