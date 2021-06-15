Fires

Goose Fire contained after burning near homes in Amador County; cause under investigation

The Goose Fire, which ignited in Amador County on Sunday, was fully contained at 67 acres on Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire began around 3 p.m. Sunday and burned about 3 miles south of Ione, near Red Valley and Jackson Valley roads. The fire initially prompted evacuations of several homes below Lake Amador.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Amador-El Dorado unit was able to contain the spread within three hours, and lifted evacuation orders and road closures by 6 p.m. Sunday. Of the six homes that were initially threatened, none were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

  Comments  
We've dropped the paywall on this article delivering critical public safety information on this developing story. Please consider a digital subscription to The Tribune to support local journalists.
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service