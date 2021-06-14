Fire burns near Beale AFB in Northern California for second time in a week

A PG&E camera that is part of the Alert Wildfire network shows the Beale Fire burning near Smartsville shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021. Cal Fire crews halted forward progress on the wildfire a short time later.

Crews halted spread on a fast-moving vegetation fire that burned near Beale Air Force Base on Sunday evening, the second fire in the area in less than a week.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office issued voluntary evacuation warnings for areas near Smartsville, but they were canceled later that evening without being updated to mandatory orders.

Cal Fire reported the fire Monday morning at 150 acres with 90% containment, after reporting the fire at the same size but with only 20% containment late Sunday night. The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said evacuation advisories were lifted because forward progress on the fire had stopped.

No injuries or structure damage were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Last Tuesday, Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer crews battled the Intanko Fire, a 939-acre blaze that prompted brief evacuations on a part of Beale Air Force Base as well as a Wheatland subdivision. That blaze destroyed one home before being fully contained Friday afternoon.

Also Sunday in Northern California, fire crews responded to an incident called the Goose Fire in Amador County, which burned roughly 60 acres about 35 miles southeast of Sacramento. That fire, which sparked in the afternoon, prompted brief evacuations for some homes near Lake Amador and Ione, Cal Fire officials said.