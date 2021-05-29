Cal Fire: Residents can no longer burn debris in Valley and Sierra due to wildfire risks

Residents in the central San Joaquin Valley and surrounding Sierra Nevada are no longer allowed to burn landscape debris due to increased wildfire risks, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection recently announced.

Those restrictions went into effect Saturday in Fresno and Kings counties, and will go into effect on Monday, Memorial Day, in Madera, Mariposa and Merced counties.

They went in effect last week in Tulare County.

Cal Fire is also hiring more firefighters in those counties to prepare for another potentially severe wildfire season in California.

Cal Fire said its Fresno-Kings Unit will have staffing at “peak” levels by March 31, hiring enough firefighters to staff four more fire engines for a total of 13 engines at Cal Fire stations in Fresno and Kings counties. Cal Fire doesn’t operate city fire stations, like the Fresno Fire Department.

Cal Fire said its Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit will be at peak staffing levels in those counties by June 7 with 18 fire engines.

California Gavin Newsom last month promised half a billion in aid to improve the state’s response to wildfires.

Why people can’t burn in central San Joaquin Valley, foothills

Cal Fire officials said the suspension of all residential permits for burning hazardous vegetation, including piles of branches and leaves, within state responsibility areas is to reduce wildfire risks.

Battalion Chief Daniel Urias, a Fresno County Cal Fire spokesman, said these burn restrictions occur around this time every year. In recent weeks, he said burning was still allowed in Fresno County at 4,000 feet in elevation and above, but due to California drought conditions it’s now “in our best interest to restrict burning and the issuance of burn permits until we begin to see wet weather on a more common basis towards winter.”

In news releases this week, Cal Fire’s director, Chief Thom Porter, said massive California wildfires over the past few years have been a “devastating” reminder that the public “cannot let their guard down” when it comes to fire safety. Porter said everyone “must continue to adapt and evolve” to withstand these fires, and “the only way to mitigate the damage they cause is through prevention and preparation.”

Cal Fire has responded to over 2,265 wildfires across California since Jan. 1.

The suspension of burn permits doesn’t apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property, Cal Fire said. Campfire permits can be obtained at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCa.org. Sierra National Forest is experiencing widespread closures due to the aftermath of the Creek Fire. There’s also a number of campfire restrictions in Sequoia National Forest and in Sierra National Forest.

How to keep your home safe from fires

Cal Fire said while outdoor burning of debris is prohibited, it’s still important to clear debris away from homes.

Fire officials shared the following tips:

Clear all dead and dying vegetation within 100 feet of structures.

Landscape with fire-resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover.

Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris, like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility.

Urias added that it’s important not to mow or cut grass after 10 a.m., when sparks from striking rocks have a greater chance of igniting vegetation.

More tips are available at ReadyForWildfire.org.