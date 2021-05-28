Cressman’s reopening after Creek Fire. New store is a symbol of hope in the mountains

Cressman’s General Store and Valero gas station near reopening on Highway 168 at the top of the four-lane on Friday, May 28, 2021. The historic store burned down in last year’s Creek Fire but owner Ty Gillett is opening a scaled-down version of it while working toward building new structures at the site. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

For most driving into the Creek Fire burn scar, the ashes of Cressman’s General Store was the first major sign of the immense loss ahead.

The store established in 1904 used to just be a sign for many vacationers that they had almost made it to beloved High Sierra lakes and resort towns in Sierra National Forest.

That changed the night of Sept. 7, when what would become the single-largest wildfire in California’s history destroyed Cressman’s and charred its gas station located above the Highway 168 four-lane in eastern Fresno County.

Cressman’s owner, Ty Gillett, saw his store go up in flames. He vowed to rebuild it.

“The spirit of it and what everybody loves about it will come back,” Gillett said the same week it burned down.

He’s delivered on that promise. After months of hard work, Gillett on Friday morning had an operational makeshift store out of a renovated shipping container that was stocked with snacks and Cressman’s apparel.

Crews were working to get the Valero gas pumps outside it up and running, what Gillett expected to be finished later Friday or Saturday. He’s waiting to announce the reopening until after the gas pumps are ready so crews have room to work.

Electricity and water, including flush bathrooms, are back at the property, in addition to a couple other storage containers and a newly-painted Cressman’s sign. There’s a plan to rebuild the buildings in the coming months.

The Gilletts feel good to have the store up and running in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Gillett said it means a lot to him and his family to have Cressman’s back, but “more than that” is to see how excited the community is “because a lot of people are trying to rebuild their homes right now.”

“So to see shiny clean new stuff where there used to be burnt black stuff is good for everyone up here.”

Gillett, his wife, Tara, and their two young children are among the hundreds who lost homes in the Creek Fire. More than 850 structures burned in the Creek Fire, most of them homes. Many, including the Gilletts’ home, were located along a ridge just above Cressman’s. The Gilletts are working to rebuild their destroyed home, too, while living in another home nearby.

The effort to rebuild Cressman’s has been the poster child of a larger #MountainStrong campaign to support mountain communities hardest hit by the Creek Fire that ripped through nearly 380,000 acres, burning nearly a third of Sierra National Forest.

The Gilletts got a lot of help to rebuild Cressman’s thanks to generous donations from the community. A GoFundMe donation page to help them has raised more than $91,000 over the past nine months.

Cressman’s is currently selling packaged candy and chips, but is also looking forward to getting back to selling homemade food, including their beloved pies.

“We’ll get to pies as soon as possible,” Gillett said, “hopefully before our building is done. We’re looking into some other kitchens to use.”

Gillett’s barbecues are also restored and ready to go.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig was at Cressman’s on Friday morning to show his support and help announce its reopening.

Magsig said seeing what’s already operational there gives him more hope for its future, “that again out of the ashes Cressman’s will rise again.”

He commended the Gilletts and also talked about the store’s historical significance serving those working on nearby hydroelectric projects and in the logging industry. Magsig said Fresno County has put those submitting plans to rebuild in the Creek Fire burn scar at the top of the list. He said he’s aware of numerous building permits that have already been pulled in the area.

Cressman’s was purchased by the Gilletts about a year before it burned. Tara Gillett also works as a nurse at Valley Children’s Hospital near Fresno. Ty grew up near the store, visiting it throughout his life. He worked in construction as a blaster and carpenter before they purchased the store. Those construction skills have come in handy working to rebuild Cressman’s.

Shaver Lake resident Tom Dailey is among those excited to see Cressman’s back. He was perusing through the new store on Friday while wearing a #MountainStrong shirt that he previously bought at a local hardware store to support rebuilding efforts after the Creek Fire.

Dailey said he used to stop into Cressman’s at least two or three times a week for coffee, doughnuts and other treats, including “the best cookies in the world.” He said Cressman’s staff also make it a favorite destination.

“I think it’s a must-go-to spot for the locals up here ... and this is where you get all the scoop on what’s happening in the neighborhood and everything,” Dailey said. “You know everybody that works here. They are friends more than workers.”

This story will be updated.

