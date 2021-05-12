Fires

No structures threatened as crews make progress on Quail Fire in Yuba County, Cal Fire says

Sheriff’s officials in Yuba County issued an evacuation warning in the Browns Valley area due to a wildfire burning Wednesday afternoon, but fire personnel said a short time later that crews have made progress in containing the fire and no structures are threatened.

A warning was issued for an evacuation zone shortly after 1 p.m. for residences in the area of Quail Run Avenue and Peoria Road, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said in social media posts.

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit in a post just before 2 p.m. estimated the fire at 35 acres and said the incident, designated the Quail Fire, was “holding” but reported at 0% containment.

Less than 10 minutes later, the Cal Fire unit updated the estimate to 50 acres but said it was 20% contained.

“No evacuations, no structures threatened, no injuries reported,” Cal Fire NEU tweeted.

The agency said Quail Run Road is closed in the immediate area of the fire.

Air resources and bulldozers have been deployed to fight the blaze, Cal Fire says.

