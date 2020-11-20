Creek Fire update: Containment climbs to 85%. Here’s how victims can get cleanup help

For the first time in nearly a week, fire managers bumped up containment at the Creek Fire.

With a steady area of 379,895 acres, the fire is now 85% contained, compared with 78% for much of the last week, according to the U.S. Forest Service update.

The new number comes from a flight over the blaze firefighters conducted on Thursday to inspect the northern portion of the fire.

Estimated full containment remains at Nov. 30 on the U.S. Forest Service update. But on Thursday, Kaleena Lynde, public information officer with the Creek Fire, said that depends on whether more snow falls soon. If it doesn’t, that opens up the possibility of containment being pushed back once more.

The weather prediction presents hope, though. While dry conditions and only slightly below-normal temperatures will persist through the weekend, Monday brings a chance of rain and high-elevation snow, according to the U.S. Forest Service update.

On Nov. 22, command of the fire will be handed back to the Sierra National Forest after 10 weeks of management by Incident management teams from across the country, including California and Alaska. As weather conditions allow, they will continue removing hazardous trees, repairs, and implementing the Burned Area Emergency Response plan.

That includes assessing damages by the fire and long-term recovery, like mulching, seeding, and erosion prevention.

Help for Creek Fire debris removal

The first phase of household hazardous waste cleanup is ongoing, and affected properties were signed up automatically. However, the second phase requires property owners to complete a form as soon as possible to ensure enrollment.

This second phase includes the bulk of debris cleanup and is also free of charge. It is slated to begin in mid-December.

The form can be printed out as a PDF or submitted online via Adobe sign. If you would like a copy mailed to you, call 559-600-3271.

You can email the form back to CreekFire@fresnocounty.ca.gov or mail it to County of Fresno, Environmental Health Division - Department of Public Health, 1221 Fulton Street, Fresno CA 93721. More information is available on the county website.

SQF Complex

In the Sequoia National Forest, the SQF Complex Fire has now reached 90% containment, as of Friday morning, and had burned 174,178 acres.

Firefighters have limited access to the fire’s edge in remote locations, so full containment is not expected until it can be assessed on the ground.

Fireline repairs using heavy equipment are nearing completion because of the hazardous winter conditions. Officials will return in the spring to continue those repairs. Crews are making “good progress” on road-side chipping, which will last all winter, as conditions allow.

The Sequoia National Forest and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks have taken over command of the fire. Only 60 people are now working on it.

An Interagency Emergency Task Force is cleaning debris and establishing trigger points for flash floods and debris flow.