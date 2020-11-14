Creek Fire update: Snow helping firefighters. Will blaze be fully contained by Sunday?

A weak weather system made its way over the Creek Fire on Friday night, dropping about an inch of snow, according to Saturday’s update from the U.S. Forest Service.

The Creek Fire, which began on Sept. 4, has burned 379,802 acres and was 70% contained as of Saturday. The California Interagency Incident Management Team 10 began to manage the fire on Friday. A team from out of state, the Alaska Incident Management Team, had been in command previously.

“Crews continue to work on suppression repair, focusing efforts on Grizzly Road, Central Camp Road, Huntington, and Shaver Lakes, and along Dinkey Creek Road,” officials said in the update.

Highway 168 was open, officials said, but the Sierra National Forest remained closed to help protect firefighters and equipment as crews worked along roadways and burned areas to fell and remove hazard trees, among other suppression efforts.

“Recent precipitation has created icy conditions along roads, and extra traffic is a hazard to firefighters,” officials said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Central Camp Road remained closed to visitors, residents, and permit holders from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as crews worked to fell trees in the area.

Temperatures were expected to be warm and dry on Saturday, and another weather system is expected over the Creek Fire area around Wednesday, officials said.

Cal Fire personnel and a Fresno-Kings Unit burned brush on Saturday along highway 168 between Shaver Lake Village and Shaver Point.

The Sierra National Forest closure will remain in effect through Nov. 24.

On Saturday, there were a total of 428 firefighters battling the blaze. Full fire containment is expected Sunday, though containment remained at 70% Saturday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The fire has destroyed a total of 853 structures, and another 64 were damaged. As of Saturday, a total of 29 firefighters had been injured, and the fire remained under investigation.

Meanwhile, the SQF Complex fire has burned 174,178 acres and is 80% contained. Full containment is still expected by Nov. 20.

The California Interagency Incident Management Team 13 is preparing to departed the fire on Saturday, and the Sequoia National Forest took over command operations.