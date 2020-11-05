Fixing Creek Fire damage is hazardous and expensive. Can FEMA help these families?

At least 100 families who lost their cabins to the Creek Fire are being denied cleanup assistance from the federal government, according to California Assemblymember Jim Patterson.

Hiring cleanup services on their own will cost individual families upwards of $60,000. And without proper cleanup, the fire debris could create “a toxic batch of waste that is going to ruin the ecology of that area,” Patterson said during a virtual news conference Wednesday. The issue is especially urgent because of the snow and rain expected by the end of the week.

The cabins in question are located on U.S. Forest Service land. According to Patterson, people on private land have been successful in qualifying for the debris cleanup, but those on federal land are “in limbo” because the Stafford Act restricts the use of federal money to clean up federal property.

Families have not yet received a straightforward answer from local or federal officials as to whether they qualify for assistance.

BrianaSummer Fenton, a spokeswoman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, did not have a clear answer for The Bee, either, on Wednesday afternoon.

“FEMA understands the complexities and urgency of these issues mentioned in the meeting today due to the winter weather that is right around the corner. We understand the importance of it. At this time, we are working through to get these questions answered,” Fenton said.

Sam Wu, public information officer for the Creek Fire, said discussions between the Forest Service, Fresno County, and the Office of the General Council are ongoing.

The Huckleberry tract, which sits at over 7,000 feet, was the highest area burned by the Creek Fire. Jim Wheary, alongside 43 of his neighbors, lost his cabin to the fire. He said the communication process has been “extremely frustrating.”

“We are citizens, we are taxpayers, we pay income taxes to the state of California and the federal government, but for some reason, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is not willing to cross over into Forest Service land to help us who have lost our cabins,” Wheary said.

According to Wheary, he and his neighbors qualified for the first phase of the cleanup, which involves picking up visible debris. But the second phase is more expensive and hazardous. It includes removing asbestos and anything underneath the rubble.

Residents who spoke out Wednesday said they need the government’s help.

Jennifer Pool lost her 700-square-foot cabin, which had been in her family since 1943.

She had insurance, she said during the news conference, but it did not cover debris removal. She said a private contractor gave her a quote of nearly $60,000 — as long as asbestos was not found, which would make the price tag even higher.

“I don’t know what other surprises are coming our way,” she said, pondering costs for reconstruction.

“If we have to tackle this one on our own, I’m afraid it’s going to be a cost that is going to be heartbreaking,” Wheary added.

Phil Musson, another resident of that area, said other neighbors had received quotes of up to $80,000 for debris removal. He believes the cost would be much lower if a single contractor dealt with the whole area rather than individual families because the area is so remote.

But the cost could be even higher to people outside the area if the toxins run into the water, he said.

“The water from Huntington Lake runs down to Big Creek and also into Shaver Lake and into the San Joaquin River and eventually to Millerton Lake. So we see this as not only a problem for the individual cabin owners but also a potential environmental problem as well,” Musson said.

Patterson said his office is in negotiations with the federal government to secure aid for survivors of the fire. He stressed that time is running out.

“The snow and the rain is coming,” Patterson said.