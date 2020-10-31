San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Fires

Creek Fire Oct. 31 update: Air quality worsens; Sierra National Forest remains closed

Suppression repair continues through large areas of the Creek Fire, especially on the western edge, where crews will be working for the next several days to prep the area for the coming winter.

The overall footprint of the fire remains mostly unchanged, even as it continues to burn in the northeast, where crews used handlines to hold the fire spread near Lake Edison on Thursday.

As of Saturday morning, the fire had burned 379,571 acres and was 70% contained. Officials were looking to have full containment by Halloween, but pushed it several weeks. Full containment is now expected by Nov. 15.

The cause of the Creek Fire remains under investigation. It is the largest single-incident wildfire in California history and fourth-largest overall.

Closures, restrictions extended

Parts of the Sierra National Forest, including the High Sierra Ranger District, will remain closed through Nov. 30. Other closures are extended through Nov. 9. See fs.usda.gov/sierra for the full list.

Emergency fire restrictions have been extended for all National Forest System lands within the Pacific Southwest Region that includes the Creek and SQF Complex fire regions. Campfires and camp stoves are not permitted while dispersed camping.

Camp stoves are permitted in campgrounds and other developed recreation sites.

Post-fire assessment begun on SQF Complex Fire

More progress has been made on the containment of the SQF Complex Fire, which has burned 170,165 acres. Crews gained containment on Friday, advancing five percentage points to 80%. Full containment of the fire that lightning sparked Aug. 19 is expected Nov. 20.

A Burned Area Emergency Response (or BAER) team has begun its post-fire assessment and created a Soil Burn Severity map.

The map shows approximately 45% of the acres analyzed by the BAER team is either unburned/very low (21%) or low (24%) soil burn severity, while 49% sustained a moderate soil burn severity. Only 6% burned at high soil burn severity.

Air quality worsens in fire region

There may be some rain coming to the area, according to the National Weather Service, but it’s a week away and dependent upon which of several forecasts actually plays out. The current forecast continues to call for warmer-than-normal temperatures through Sunday and into next week.

While the air quality forecast from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District remains mostly unchanged for Saturday (with moderate air quality expected in all counties but Kings County), the Air Quality Index spiked into the unhealthy range in parts of the city of Fresno on Saturday morning. The Woodward Lake area was at 152.

Areas closer to the fire — like Three Rivers — were pushing into the hazardous range.

The PM2.5 concentration levels in Fresno hit level four overnight.

