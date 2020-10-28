Creek Fire Oct. 28 update: Fire grows by more than 4,000 acres; FEMA warns of scams

The Creek Fire has grown by 4,235 acres as of Wednesday morning, compared to the from the previous day — burning a total of 378,701 acres since the fire ignited last month, U.S. Forest Service reported.

The blaze, which has been burning since Sept. 4, remains 63% contained. Full containment is expected by Oct. 31.

A top priority on Tuesday was to keep the fire from spreading, given high winds in the area.

“During the high winds of the last two days, the fire did spot across Fish Creek west of Pond Lilly Lake near the confluence of Fish Creek and Middle Fork of San Joaquin River,” according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“However, the location where this occurred is blocked from any additional forward progress by the 2018 Lions Fire scar, and a hotshot crew is in place to address any unanticipated movement.”

The Creek Fire has been active in the northeastern end. On the north side of Thomas A. Edison Lake, the fire has continued to move east and crews on Wednesday will be scouting to look for locations to construct a fireline between the lake and a natural barrier to contain the fire in this area.

Firefighters will continue to use aviation assets for water-dropping as air-quality and winds allow. The far northern area of the fire has moved into areas of granite outcrops and there has been no movement in this area, U.S. Forest Service said.

From Junction Bluffs to Vermilion, there has been minimal eastward movement of the fire in recent days. Suppression repair will be the primary focus of Wednesday.

Due to steep, hazardous terrain on the north and northeastern sides of the fire, suppression tactics to stop the forward rate of spread include the use of natural barriers, in conjunction with direct attack when safe to do so.

A total of 814 fire personnel are battling the blaze.

Creek Fire meeting

A Creek Fire community virtual meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Representatives will be available to answer questions. People can join the meeting on this YouTube channel.

The meeting will also be streamed on the Sierra National Forest Facebook page.

FEMA warns of fraud, scams

The Federal Emergency Management Agency this week warned residents in Fresno and Madera counties, who have been affected by the Creek Fire, to be aware of fraud and scams, which are common after a natural disaster occurs.

In a Monday news release, FEMA said it is common for people to want to take advantage of others by “by posing as official disaster aid workers or as relatives trying to help survivors complete their applications.”

“FEMA also encourages them to report any suspicious activity or potential fraud from scam artists, identity thieves and other criminals,” the release says.

Fraudsters and scammers can target victims at any time, not just at the beginning of the response to the disaster.

“It is important to know that FEMA does not endorse any commercial businesses, products or services,” the agency said. “Residents in Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mendocino, Napa, San Bernardino, San Diego, Shasta, Siskiyou and Sonoma counties should be aware of common tactics used by these criminals, such as phone calls from people claiming to work for FEMA.”

The callers trying to commit fraud and scams might ask people for their social security number, income or banking information. By providing that information, the fraudster can make a “false claim for assistance or commit identity theft.”

FEMA recommends people and businesses remain vigilant for some common fraud practices, which include the following:

Housing inspectors claiming to represent FEMA: Be cautious if somebody asks for your nine-digit registration number. FEMA inspectors will never ask for this information. They already have it in their records. Don’t give anyone your banking information. FEMA inspectors never require banking or other personal information such as a Social Security number.

Fake offers of local or federal aid: Don’t trust someone who asks for money. Federal and local disaster workers do not solicit or accept money. FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration staff never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications. Don’t believe anyone who promises a disaster grant and asks for large cash deposits or advance payments in full.

Fraudulent building contractors: Use licensed or verified local contractors backed by reliable references. To find licensed certified contractors check with the California Department of Consumer Affairs. Don’t pay more than half the costs of repairs in advance. Demand that contractors detail the job to be done with guarantees in writing.

Anyone who suspects fraud, can call the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721, or you may file a complaint with the California Attorney General’s office Public Inquiry Unit.