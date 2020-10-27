Orange County’s Silverado fire might have been sparked by power company’s equipment

The Silverado Fire in Orange County that exploded to more than 11,000 acres in less than 24 hours, gravely burned two firefighters and forced more than 90,000 people from their homes may have been sparked by Southern California Edison equipment, the utility said late Monday.

Edison officials in a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission said a lashing wire may have come in contact with a conductor and may have ignited the fire, as reported by Los Angeles television station CBS2:

“Preliminary information reflects SCE overhead electrical facilities are located in the origin area of the Silverado Fire. We have no indication of any circuit activity prior to the report time of the fire, nor downed overhead primary conductors in the origin area. However, it appears that a lashing wire that was attached to an underbuilt telecommunication line may have contact SCE’s overhead primary conductor which may have resulted in the ignition of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.”

The Silverado Fire stood at 11,200 acres late Tuesday morning with 5% containment, according to Orange County Fire Authority officials. More than 750 firefighters are on the fire lines. Powerful winds that kept firefighting aircraft out of the skies Monday were calmer Tuesday, allowing helicopters to rejoin the fight.

Approximately 70,000 Irvine residents and another 6,000 people in nearby Lake Forest remained under evacuation orders Tuesday, while just miles to the north the Blue Ridge Fire continued its assault.

The Blue Ridge Fire that sparked Monday afternoon in Yorba Linda north of Irvine has blackened 10,480 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. About 10,000 people are under evacuation orders.

Fierce Santa Ana winds stoked the Silverado blaze in the hills near Irvine on Monday, turning a small early morning brush fire into an all-out battle for firefighters as tens of thousands of residents in Irvine and surrounding communities were told to flee.

Two were firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority working a Hotshot-type handcrew team when flames overtook them about 12:15 p.m. Monday. Both are now fighting for their lives at an Orange County hospital with second- and third-degree burns over more than half their bodies.

“They were working near the heel of the fire when it occurred,” Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy told reporters at a Monday afternoon news conference. Fennessy said he knows the firefighters, ages 26 and 31, and was at the hospital shortly after the two were rushed there.

“They’re gravely injured,” Fennessy said. “Their families are with them. We’re giving them all the support we can. We’re doing all we can for them.”

The revelation from Southern California Edison late Monday came just weeks after the Southland utility said it was exploring whether vegetation that touched one of its power lines may have ignited September’s destructive Bobcat Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains east of Los Angeles.

The Bobcat Fire burned nearly 116,000 acres and destroyed 87 homes.

Six firefighters were hurt battling that blaze.

The connection between equipment owned and maintained by California’s powerful utilities and destructive wildfires has come under increasing scrutiny after the deadly infernos that tore through wine country in 2017 and destroyed the city of Paradise in November 2018’s Camp Fire.

The Camp Fire killed 86 people in the state’s deadliest wildfire.

Pacific Gas & Electric equipment, blamed in both blazes, was driven into bankruptcy by the tens of billions of dollars in liability out of the wine country fires.

PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter connected to the Camp Fire and filed for bankruptcy protection in early 2019.

Earlier this month, Cal Fire investigators in Northern California seized PG&E equipment after the state’s largest utility said the equipment may have caused the deadly Zogg Fire in Shasta County that killed four people, charred more than 56,000 acres and destroyed 204 buildings.