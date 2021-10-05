California issued another batch of stimulus payments today. When to expect your check

Californians earning below $75,000 a year can expect to see more money in their bank accounts soon after the state on Tuesday issued its latest batch of stimulus payments.

About 705,000 stimulus payments were sent to Californians today, totaling nearly $480 million, according to Andrew LePage, a spokesman for the state’s Franchise Tax Board.

The stimulus payments range from $500 to $1,100.

In January, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state would distribute payments under the Golden State Stimulus program to low-income Californians earning below $30,000 a year, as the state anticipated a $76 billion budget surplus.

The state later expanded that program to include payments for Californians earning below $75,000. Newsom was required to send money to taxpayers to comply with a 1979 voter-approved cap on government spending.

Residents who received the first round of payments will not be eligible for the new batch of payments unless they have a dependent.

Low-income undocumented Californians with one or more dependents and Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, who were ineligible to receive federal stimulus payments during the COVID-19 pandemic due to their immigration status, will qualify to receive up to $1,000.

Californians who did not qualify to receive the first round of stimulus payments and have one or more dependents are expected to receive $1,100. Californians without dependents will qualify for the $600 payments.

Paper checks comprised the majority of the payments that were issued Tuesday, LePage noted. Those physical checks should take up to three weeks to be delivered once they have been sent. State officials expect most of the direct deposit payments to be delivered to residents by the end of the month.

To qualify to receive a payment, Californians must file their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15 and be a resident in the state for more than half of 2020.

The Franchise Tax Board created a generator on its website to estimate your potential stimulus amount. Click here to check your eligibility.

