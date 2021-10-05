California
Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Fresno elementary school to sign $123.9 billion education bill
Gov. Gavin Newsom is back in the Central Valley on Tuesday to visit a Fresno County school to meet with students and teachers and to sign a $123.9 billion Pre-K and K-12 education package.
The trip highlights the state’s “unprecedented investments to expand opportunities for every child,” according to a release from the governor’s office.
The governor hinted at the package in the state’s budget plan back in May. Part of the money will go to incrementally provide free pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-olds starting next year. The plan also invests $10 million to expand dual language immersion programs and has $1.9 billion to seed up to $1,500 in college savings accounts for low-income students, English learners and foster and homeless youth.
