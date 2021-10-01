Watch Live: Gavin Newsom makes ‘major announcement’ on COVID prevention in California schools

Oakland (United States), 15/09/2021.- California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks with the media after visiting students at the Melrose Leadership Academy, Maxwell Campus in Oakland, California, USA, 15 September 2021. Newsom overwhelming defeated a GOP backed recall election after a majority of California voted to keep Newsom as governor of California. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO Agencia EFE

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to make a “major announcement” on COVID-19 safety and prevention efforts in California schools during a 10 a.m. press conference in San Francisco, his office said.

You can watch a livestream of the video once the press conference begins here:

The announcement is intended to “highlight the state’s ongoing work to protect students and school employees across the state who have returned to full, in-person instruction this school year,” a Thursday evening press release said. The majority of California students have returned to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 academic year, per state data.

Earlier this week, Newsom said his administration was in discussions with the more than 1,000 school districts in California over implementing a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“We are in discussions with 1,050 school districts,” Newsom said Tuesday. “We’re working very closely with their staff to understand the logistical challenges and hurdles.”

Already a handful of districts have implemented varying vaccine mandates for eligible students and staff, including San Diego, Los Angeles and Oakland.

Students and faculty already have to wear masks in K-12 classrooms, and Newsom in August announced a requirement for teachers to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing as a condition of employment.

California schools already require a list of vaccinations for enrollment, including shots to prevent measles, mumps and rubella, chicken pox and polio.