Watch Live: Gavin Newsom makes ‘major announcement’ on COVID prevention in California schools
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to make a “major announcement” on COVID-19 safety and prevention efforts in California schools during a 10 a.m. press conference in San Francisco, his office said.
The announcement is scheduled for a 10 a.m. press conference in San Francisco.
The announcement is intended to “highlight the state’s ongoing work to protect students and school employees across the state who have returned to full, in-person instruction this school year,” a Thursday evening press release said. The majority of California students have returned to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 academic year, per state data.
Earlier this week, Newsom said his administration was in discussions with the more than 1,000 school districts in California over implementing a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
“We are in discussions with 1,050 school districts,” Newsom said Tuesday. “We’re working very closely with their staff to understand the logistical challenges and hurdles.”
Already a handful of districts have implemented varying vaccine mandates for eligible students and staff, including San Diego, Los Angeles and Oakland.
Students and faculty already have to wear masks in K-12 classrooms, and Newsom in August announced a requirement for teachers to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing as a condition of employment.
California schools already require a list of vaccinations for enrollment, including shots to prevent measles, mumps and rubella, chicken pox and polio.
