California

California gets money for wildfire, drought as Congress temporarily funds government again

WASHINGTON

Congress passed a government funding bill in a down-to-the-wire vote on Thursday in the face of a looming shutdown.

The continuing resolution bill, a short-term spending resolution that will keep the government funded through early December, delegates $28.6 billion to disaster relief efforts, including for wildfire prevention and response and the consequences of drought.

Here’s some of what the bill addresses on wildfires and drought.

“After Senate Republicans repeatedly blocked legislation to fund the government and prevent a default, Senate Democrats came together to move forward and fund the federal programs that working families across America depend on,” Padilla said in a release following the bill’s clearance of the Senate. “I’m proud to support this bill that will provide billions of dollars in critical funding to California for wildfire disaster response and drought relief, as well as funding to help re-settle Afghan refugees.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Several wildfires are burning up and down the state. California is spending more and more state funding each year to combat fires, and Cal Fire expects to outspend emergency funding designated in the state budget to fight wildfires this year.

Prolonged drought in California could threaten access to clean groundwater for farming communities and forced conservation efforts.

The U.S. House of Representatives will next vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, which also includes provisions for preventing and responding to wildfires and drought, among other climate issues.

Feinstein said that the focus on upcoming funding legislation must focus on climate change to address fires and drought.

“As we negotiate long-term government funding and an agreement on infrastructure legislation, Congress must recognize the fact that these intense wildfires and droughts are being driven by climate change,” Feinstein said in a press release on Thursday. “We need to pass a package that accepts that reality and addresses the climate crisis we’re facing.”

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 2:48 PM.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service