Large explosion destroys Merced home, likely due to ‘illegal operation.’ One person hurt

An explosion and fire destroyed this north Merced home in the 1300 block of Derby Drive on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

One person was hurt in a large explosion and subsequent fire Monday morning that destroyed a home in north Merced.

Details are preliminary. Merced Fire Department Chief Derek Parker said firefighters responded to the scene at 8:19 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from the two story home.

Parker said the explosion was so large, the garage door was blown off the structure into the street, and the windows of numerous homes in the area were broken.

Parker said one person was burned with “very significant injuries” from the fire, and was flown to a regional burn unit for treatment.

Firefighters successfully contained the blaze to the home where it originated, although at least five additional structures were damaged.

Parker said the cause remains under investigation, but it appears a honey-oil lab or “an illegal drug-making opportunity” at the home caused the explosion. “(It’s) very large scale, there’s lots of marijuana that’s here on site and lots of chemicals to make the honey-oil,” Parker said.

When asked about the level of damage, Parker said the home is “100% gone.” Residents in the area posted on social media the explosion could be heard from far as several miles away.

Twenty-one firefighters responded to the blaze.

More details will be posted as they become available.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 9:39 AM.