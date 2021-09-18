Update: Modesto police officer spotted car in Amber Alert; suspect taken into custody

Two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert issued Friday night were found in Modesto, and the suspect arrested. Authorities continue to search for the woman in the alert.

The alert was issued before 11 p.m. Friday evening by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Riverside Sheriff’s Department for Nicholas Zeko, 34, who was suspected of abducting Mariela Costello, 32, Gino Costello, 9, and Memphis Zeko, 5.

“Gino Costello and Memphis Zeko were last seen with their father, Nicholas Zeko, on Sept. 16, 2021 at approximately 10 p.m. in Riverside County,” the alert read. “They are believed to be in the Modesto area and are in imminent danger.”

Early Saturday morning, the CHP deactivated the Amber Alert.

“The children have been safely located in Modesto,” the CHP said on Twitter. “We want to thank the community and law enforcement officers for your hard work. Efforts continue in the search for Mariela Costello.”

The Modesto Police Department said an “alert MPD patrol officer” found the white and gold Ford Expedition in question at a local hotel around midnight. The children were recovered unharmed, but the female subject was not with them. Nicholas Zeko was taken into custody.

Mariela Costello is 32 years old, with black hair and eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

This story was originally published September 18, 2021 8:39 AM.