Search continues for California man missing in Yosemite. Family asks for prayers

Joel Thomazin, a 31-year-old and a member of the United States Army Reserve, is missing after he planned to hike and possibly kayak in Yosemite National Park. Yosemite National Park

A missing Denair man’s family is asking for prayers as crews continue searching Yosemite National Park after he did not return from a solo hike last week.

Joel Thomazin, 31, planned to finish a hike between Hetch Hetchy and Lake Elanor on Thursday and was declared missing on Saturday, according to a post on the park’s Facebook page.

“Pray that Joel knows that he is not alone out there,” his wife, Amanda Thomazin, said in a Facebook post Sunday. “Pray for me and our family, that we can stay positive today and take refuge in the peace of God.”

Search efforts include a helicopter, boat, kayaks and a search dog, she said in the post.

Thomazin declined to speak with The Bee on Monday morning. She requested The Bee not contact family or friends while she is deciding whether to do an interview later.

No updates on the search were available Monday, Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said. He did not immediately respond to questions about resources involved in the search or when an update is expected. Tuolumne County sheriff’s Deputy Niccoli Sandelin said he was not aware of the office’s search and rescue team participating in the search.

Thomazin began the hike Monday and is a member of the Army Reserve, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated from Stanislaus State, per the account.

The park described Thomazin as 5 feet, 10 inches, with buzz-cut brown hair. He had a Kelty brand yellow and gray backpack, green sleeping bag, blue/green hammock, tan or blue zip-off pants and a bright red inflatable kayak.

Anyone in the area of Miguel Meadow, Lake Eleanor or on the trails around Hetch Hetchy since Monday can contact Yosemite Search and Rescue at 209-238-7046.